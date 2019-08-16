Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Increases Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT); As Kellogg Co (K) Shares Declined, Financial Engines Advisors Boosted Stake by $400,539

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 6,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 97,353 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, up from 91,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 4.12 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $63.52. About 3.63M shares traded or 42.17% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ) by 13,722 shares to 119,769 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 20,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,482 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd Company has 31,910 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability accumulated 1,529 shares. Qci Asset Ny holds 0% or 43 shares. Indiana And Investment Management owns 2,063 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Argent Tru reported 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Graham Cap Lp reported 80,000 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 77,635 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 149,245 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). North Star Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,601 shares. Cognios Lc holds 0.34% or 7,189 shares. First Dallas Securities reported 0.55% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Swiss National Bank has 0.29% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Check Capital Inc Ca, California-based fund reported 2,170 shares. Washington Com owns 4,995 shares. 29,001 were accumulated by Chem State Bank.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.89 million activity.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHR) by 325,153 shares to 56,276 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Funds (VTI) by 321,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 761,632 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Group owns 38,850 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications owns 515,231 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp accumulated 823,928 shares. Farmers Natl Bank owns 1,364 shares. Acadian Asset Management reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 117,330 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 29,295 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 8,921 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 96,332 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0.01% or 4,857 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 533,335 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department invested 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Spc Fincl Incorporated stated it has 3,710 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Limited Co stated it has 14,757 shares. Axa invested 0.21% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

