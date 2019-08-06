Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Raised Holding in Symantec (SYMC) by $390,478 as Share Value Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Qv Investors Decreased Its Stake

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 47,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 283,891 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94 million, down from 331,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 18.94 million shares traded or 80.41% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 17,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 162,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 145,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 7.50 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Broadcom’s Rumored $15-Billion Acquisition Of Symantec Makes Sense – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 07/26 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 15,301 shares to 434,877 shares, valued at $123.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 72,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,466 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. 45,455 shares valued at $1.05M were sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank accumulated 13,222 shares. Capital World Invsts owns 37.19 million shares. Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 1,076 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Comml Bank accumulated 14,567 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Lc holds 0.24% or 162,797 shares. 18,585 are owned by Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.34% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 9 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 6,682 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 2.02M shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited holds 233,252 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake.