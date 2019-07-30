Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Cut Its Aes (AES) Position by $4.58 Million as Shares Declined; As Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Shares Rose, Holder Jcsd Capital Trimmed by $901,495 Its Holding

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 3.28M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 152,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 14,078 shares traded or 164.92% up from the average. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.13% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $179.20 million for 15.80 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 301,414 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $35.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 34,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

