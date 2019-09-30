Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Upped Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) as Market Value Rose; As Alleghany Del (Y) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Has Cut by $8.71 Million Its Holding

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 12,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The hedge fund held 11,523 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, down from 24,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $793.74. About 10,278 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 12,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 168,139 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, up from 155,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 19.59M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 25/04/2018 – BofA’s Big Plans for China Don’t Include a Securities Venture; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 24/04/2018 – U.S. senators push banks for information on Russian ‘oligarchs’; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down amid Brexit frustrations; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: New York City Small Business Optimism Reaches Two-Year High, More Entrepreneurs Look to Hire in 2018 Tue, 01

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 27,015 are owned by Bragg Advsrs. One Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gladius Capital Management LP reported 0.05% stake. Montag A Associate Incorporated invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Triangle Wealth Management holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 57,585 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Scott Selber invested 1.92% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Salzhauer Michael holds 19.75% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.42 million shares. 19,031 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Co. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,028 shares. Koshinski Asset has 27,639 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp holds 185,029 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 0.33% or 40,464 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Thomasville Bank & Trust reported 72,822 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 13,417 shares to 10,049 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 35,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,583 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,269 shares to 263,278 shares, valued at $60.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc owns 319 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments accumulated 11,164 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0.02% or 57,600 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 6 shares. Voloridge Ltd Liability Com holds 4,401 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 300 shares or 0.24% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 16,670 shares. Lafayette Invs reported 12,434 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 18,785 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). British Columbia Inv Management Corp has 3,082 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 41,978 shares. 6,700 are owned by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Stifel Finance has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 6,024 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.