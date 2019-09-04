Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Has Lowered by $3.75 Million; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Price Rose, Loeb Partners Decreased Position by $1.25 Million

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 15,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40,000, down from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 3.03 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54M, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $171.57. About 1.30 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 763,676 are owned by Sector Gamma As. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 294,524 shares. Scholtz Co Limited Liability holds 66,689 shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Jensen Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.11% or 118,907 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.28% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Company accumulated 19,615 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 4,437 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.34% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 15,999 shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 150,999 shares. Schafer Cullen Management invested in 0.08% or 64,882 shares. 4,297 were accumulated by Suncoast Equity Mgmt. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 4,614 shares. Community Bankshares Na holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 40,835 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Daiwa Securities Grp invested in 0.08% or 114,833 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.07 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 15,136 shares to 120,601 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 86,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.54 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.