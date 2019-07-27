Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Holding in Sanofi (SNY) Upped by $316,008; As 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 7,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,271 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 44,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 1.24M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 12/04/2018 – Healthcare group Sanofi to invest 350 mln euros in Canada vaccine facility; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONTAMINE HAS INFORMED COMPANY OF PLANS TO RETIRE; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ping An Group partners with Sanofi, facilitating the “Healthy China” initiative with smart healthcare; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 03/04/2018 – Sanofi: EMA Cemiplimab Review Is for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 24/04/2018 – Meditope Receives BioLabs Golden Ticket Award From Sanofi to Advance Bioconjugation Technology Research; 07/03/2018 – Torrent Pharma Prepares EUR2 Billion Bid for Sanofi’s Zentiva -Mint

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) by 6908.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 2.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.62M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in 3D Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 1.23 million shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 28.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 06/03/2018 – ONKOS SURGICAL – THE COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE ON NEXT-GENERATION 510(K) CLEARANCES FOR 3D PRINTED IMPLANTS AND INSTRUMENTS FOR TUMOR RECONSTRUCTION; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington lngalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 1C; 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington lngalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuilding; 22/04/2018 – DJ 3D Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDD); 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4 with World’s Fastest Time-to-Part; 18/04/2018 – Artec 3D Announces Integration of Handheld Scanners with 3D Systems’ Geomagic Freeform; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q REV. $177.3M, PRELIM. $176M-$178M; 16/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS CORP DDD.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DDD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 80.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 79.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 16.33 million shares. Hanson Doremus Investment owns 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 100 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 66,481 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 44,222 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 30 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0% or 887,175 shares. Gmt Capital reported 0.09% stake. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% or 40,080 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.09% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD). Millennium Management Ltd holds 112,461 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.01% invested in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 39,243 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 730,437 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,973 shares in its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer holds 0% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) for 50 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1,762 shares to 23,495 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,485 shares, and cut its stake in Onespan Inc..

