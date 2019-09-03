Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Raised Unifi (UFI) Holding; Argent Trust Company Has Cut Csx (CSX) Holding by $385,984

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unifi Inc (UFI) by 216.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 30,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% . The institutional investor held 44,306 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, up from 14,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unifi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 84,061 shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 03/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT FUND TAKES 5% STAKE IN PLASTIC-T0-TEXTILE MAKER UNIFI; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – ONCE COMPLETED, UNIFI EXPECTS ITS REIDSVILLE DYE HOUSE TO OPERATE ON A SEVEN-DAY SCHEDULE; 14/05/2018 – ValueAct Holds 5% Stake in Unifi Inc; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s affirms Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s A3 ratings; lowers BCA to baa1; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – KEY NATIONAL SPINNING SALES, TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONS PERSONNEL WILL JOIN UNIFI AS EMPLOYEES; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES VIEW, SEES S-T PROFITABILITY HURT; 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New AI Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More; 27/03/2018 Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New Al Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More Transparent for All Users Inside an Organization

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 5,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 32,245 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 37,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold UFI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.95% less from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,840 shares to 23,542 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $786.56M for 16.59 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.