Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) as Share Price Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose While Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 86.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 23,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 3,801 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $302,000, down from 27,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 966,636 shares traded or 4.05% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – MITIE GROUP PLC MTO.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – UKRAINIAN ANTI-GRAFT COURT BILL WON’T BE VOTED THURSDAY: RBC; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – RBC Wealth Management aims to build diverse advisor force with new Associate Financial Advisor Training Program; 14/03/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 13/04/2018 – Royal Mail falls after take-profit call from RBC; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO EXPECTS MARGIN GAINS, COST IMPROVEMENTS FOR REST OF ’18

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 43,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 86,768 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.49 million, down from 129,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $244. About 1.49M shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.52 billion for 11.51 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,436 shares to 15,769 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.71 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.