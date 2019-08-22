Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) by $385,008 as Market Valuation Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Osborne Partners Capital Management Boosted Position by $614,651 as Share Value Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $122.27. About 1.99 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 24,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 187,649 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 163,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 666,517 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 498,432 shares to 137,349 shares, valued at $13.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 2,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,455 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

