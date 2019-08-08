Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Boosted Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $555,170; Alpine Investment Management Holding in Kingstone Cos (KINS) Trimmed by $10.57 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.65M market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 56,037 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone Book Value Per Share Increased to $8.90; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 11,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 33,068 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 21,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 5.86M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa owns 1.04 million shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,283 shares. Moreover, Joel Isaacson & Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Washington Trust Bank holds 5,046 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.46% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.13M shares. Nuwave Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 719 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). M Kraus invested in 107,556 shares. Westpac accumulated 238,261 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Coatue Management Limited Liability reported 4,632 shares stake. Choate Invest accumulated 0.03% or 8,859 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 134,651 shares to 596,251 shares, valued at $38.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 312,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,606 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $33,350 activity. Tupper Floyd R bought 2,000 shares worth $16,350.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 119.18 million shares to 120.32 million shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 115.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 122.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 100,283 shares. Capital Mgmt reported 22,500 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 398,534 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 467,958 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 21,006 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc has 0.72% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 364,861 shares. Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 1,597 shares. Punch & Associates holds 0.25% or 200,500 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 14,533 shares. International Group Incorporated holds 5,916 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 1,966 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 12,484 shares.