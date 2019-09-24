Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Boosted Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding; Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Sellers Increased By 96.13% Their Shorts

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) had an increase of 96.13% in short interest. ACER’s SI was 603,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 96.13% from 307,600 shares previously. With 272,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER)’s short sellers to cover ACER’s short positions. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 40,665 shares traded. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has declined 84.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ACER News: 21/03/2018 – ACER FY OPER PROFIT NT$3.67B, EST. NT$3.74B; 23/05/2018 – Acer Debuts Big-Screen Flexibility with First 15-inch Convertible Chromebook; 09/04/2018 – Acer Reports Consolidated Revenues for March at NT$22.64 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Acer Reports Consolidated Revenues for April at NT$16.27 Billion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acer Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACER); 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 09/05/2018 – Acer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$708.0M Vs NT$62.7M; 23/05/2018 – Acer’s new high-end Chromebooks fill hole in Google’s enterprise push; 08/05/2018 – ACER 2353.TW SAYS APRIL SALES UP 12.8 PCT Y/Y; 23/05/2018 – Acer Announces 15-inch Swift 5 Notebook Weighing Less Than 1 kg

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 10.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc acquired 1,286 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 13,572 shares with $4.39M value, up from 12,286 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $62.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $370.36. About 318,909 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%

More notable recent Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Acer Therapeutics to Present at the 21st Annual HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FINAL DEADLINE – Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acer Therapeutics: Undervalued With A Free Call Option On EDSIVO – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Acer Therapeutics News: ACER Stock Plunges on FDA Rejection – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $35.03 million. The firm offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease . It currently has negative earnings. It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -2.08% below currents $370.36 stock price. Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight”.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (EFV) stake by 35,835 shares to 70,583 valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 203,168 shares and now owns 401,440 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was reduced too.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NYSE:NOC) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Defense Stocks With Cheap Options – Schaeffers Research” published on September 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “These are metro Orlando’s 11 biggest defense contracts so far this year – Orlando Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Parsons to team with Northrop on $85B nuclear missile contract – Washington Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Faces a Nuclear Threat, Pt. 1 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,995 are held by Amica Mutual Insur Co. Diversified Trust Communication has invested 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Bokf Na holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 16,194 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt LP owns 100,500 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 40 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr Inc stated it has 2,238 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0.06% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 0.85% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 38,100 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 121 shares. Private Capital Advsr Inc has invested 2.45% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Growth Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,000 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 7,348 shares stake. Mckinley Capital Ltd Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 25,188 shares. Monetary Management Inc accumulated 2,210 shares or 0.27% of the stock.