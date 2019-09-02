WidePoint Corporation (WYY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

This is a contrast between WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint Corporation N/A 0.33 N/A -0.01 0.00 Qudian Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 1.45 6.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of WidePoint Corporation and Qudian Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us WidePoint Corporation and Qudian Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint Corporation 0.00% -2.5% -1.3% Qudian Inc. 0.00% 28.9% 18.1%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WidePoint Corporation. Its rival Qudian Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Qudian Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than WidePoint Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.7% of WidePoint Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.4% of Qudian Inc. are owned by institutional investors. WidePoint Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.2%. Comparatively, 1.6% are Qudian Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WidePoint Corporation 4.05% -0.79% -5.2% -0.47% -23% 2.3% Qudian Inc. 7.15% 21.7% 21.7% 72.78% 20.11% 113.05%

For the past year WidePoint Corporation was less bullish than Qudian Inc.

Summary

Qudian Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors WidePoint Corporation.

WidePoint Corporation provides information technology based products, services, and solutions worldwide. It primarily offers communications solutions and federally certified secure identity management solutions to the government and commercial sectors through a secure proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics. It also offers digital certificates and credentials, certificate-on-device, and mobile security solutions, as well as PIVotal ID, a personal identification verification credential solution for businesses. The company markets its solutions through its sales team, third party channel partners, and strategic partnerships and alliances. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.