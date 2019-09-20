WidePoint Corporation (WYY) and AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) Comparing side by side

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) and AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint Corporation N/A 0.29 N/A -0.01 0.00 AMERI Holdings Inc. N/A 0.31 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for WidePoint Corporation and AMERI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint Corporation 0.00% -2.5% -1.3% AMERI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -109.9% -51%

Risk & Volatility

WidePoint Corporation has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AMERI Holdings Inc.’s 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of WidePoint Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor AMERI Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. WidePoint Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WidePoint Corporation and AMERI Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.7% and 0.5% respectively. About 5.2% of WidePoint Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are AMERI Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WidePoint Corporation 4.05% -0.79% -5.2% -0.47% -23% 2.3% AMERI Holdings Inc. -10.53% -17.2% -14.26% 26.27% -79.88% 66.17%

For the past year WidePoint Corporation was less bullish than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Summary

WidePoint Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors AMERI Holdings Inc.

WidePoint Corporation provides information technology based products, services, and solutions worldwide. It primarily offers communications solutions and federally certified secure identity management solutions to the government and commercial sectors through a secure proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics. It also offers digital certificates and credentials, certificate-on-device, and mobile security solutions, as well as PIVotal ID, a personal identification verification credential solution for businesses. The company markets its solutions through its sales team, third party channel partners, and strategic partnerships and alliances. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise service, such as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural services, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services, as well as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. The company serves global 2000 companies under the Ameri100 brand. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.