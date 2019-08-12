WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) Reaches $6.10 Low on Aug, 12; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

The stock of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) reached all time low today, Aug, 12 and still has $5.61 target or 8.00% below today’s $6.10 share price. This indicates more downside for the $514.86M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.61 PT is reached, the company will be worth $41.19 million less. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 62,042 shares traded. WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has declined 28.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WOW News: 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Buys 1.7% Position in WideOpenWest; 11/05/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of WideOpenWest, Inc; 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $292.8 MLN VS $316.0 MLN; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Capital Expenditures Totaled $56.5M; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Loss $202.7M; 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $1,150.0 MLN – $1,170.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ WideOpenWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOW); 07/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST TO DELAY EARNINGS; CITES TIME TO COMPLETE REPORT; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Total Subscription Rev Was $263.5M

Among 4 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Southwestern Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6 target in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $2 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7.3 target in Friday, March 1 report. See Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $2 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Perform Initiates Coverage On

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: MUFG Securities Americas Inc Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $7.3 Maintain

More notable recent WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) CEO Teresa Elder on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) At US$7.63? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. The company has market cap of $514.86 million. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. It has a 6.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products that are IP enabled, whole-home DVR solutions.

Among 2 analysts covering WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WideOpenWest had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $968.67 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.1 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $238,500 activity. Bott Julian Mark also bought $47,500 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Friday, August 9. $191,000 worth of stock was bought by Way William J on Friday, August 9.

The stock decreased 5.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 5.49M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Lc invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 34,413 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 140 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 903,061 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny invested in 21,520 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 39 shares. Foundry Partners Lc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 1.05 million were reported by Renaissance Ltd Liability. Advisory has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 12,096 shares. 1.25 million are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Tenor Cap Management L P owns 25,000 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 409 shares. Huntington Financial Bank owns 1,145 shares.