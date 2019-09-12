WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) Reaches $5.81 After 3.00% Up Move; ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC UNITED KIN (LOQPF) SI Decreased By 19.57%

ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC UNITED KIN (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) had a decrease of 19.57% in short interest. LOQPF’s SI was 33,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 19.57% from 41,400 shares previously. It closed at $10.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 459,512 shares traded or 74.81% up from the average. WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has declined 28.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WOW News: 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST 4Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 28C; 11/05/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $292.8 MLN VS $316.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – WideOpenWest 4Q Rev $292.8M; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Total Subscription Rev Was $263.5M; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $96.3M; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Buys 1.7% Position in WideOpenWest; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Loss $202.7M; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Rev $285.5M; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Adj EPS 19cThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $490.79 million company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $5.98 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WOW worth $14.72M more.

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. The company has market cap of $490.79 million. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. It has a 7.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products that are IP enabled, whole-home DVR solutions.

Analysts await WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 37.84% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.37 per share. WOW’s profit will be $19.43M for 6.32 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by WideOpenWest, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.