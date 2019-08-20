WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) Reaches $5.49 After 7.00% Down Move; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)

Among 7 analysts covering Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Hiscox Ltd has GBX 1700 highest and GBX 1010 lowest target. GBX 1592’s average target is 0.57% above currents GBX 1583 stock price. Hiscox Ltd had 32 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Reduce” rating by Peel Hunt given on Monday, July 15. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 8 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold” on Wednesday, May 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, May 14. The stock has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 11. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Performer” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HSX in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Sector Performer” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. See Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) latest ratings:

The stock of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 485,472 shares traded or 109.06% up from the average. WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has declined 28.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WOW News: 07/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST TO DELAY EARNINGS; CITES TIME TO COMPLETE REPORT; 11/05/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of WideOpenWest, Inc; 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC – QTRLY SHR $0.97; 06/03/2018 WOW! 1 Gig Internet Speeds Now Available to More Than 95 Percent of Customers; 15/04/2018 – WideOpenWest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 19; 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $410.0 MLN- $420.0 MLN; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $96.3M; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Capital Expenditures Totaled $56.5M; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $463.37 million company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $5.11 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WOW worth $32.44 million less.

More notable recent WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) CEO Teresa Elder on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WideOpenWest has $10 highest and $9.5 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 77.60% above currents $5.49 stock price. WideOpenWest had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse.

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. The company has market cap of $463.37 million. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. It has a 5.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products that are IP enabled, whole-home DVR solutions.

The stock decreased 0.94% or GBX 15 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1583. About 601,347 shares traded. Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Why Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019.