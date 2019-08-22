WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) Reaches $5.25 After 5.00% Down Move; Standard Motor Products Has 1.59 Sentiment

The stock of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 151,094 shares traded. WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has declined 28.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WOW News: 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Loss $202.7M; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $96.3M; 21/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC WOW.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of WideOpenWest, Inc; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Rev $285.5M; 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $292.8 MLN VS $316.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Hawk Ridge Capital Management Buys 1.8% of WideOpenWest; 07/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST TO DELAY EARNINGS; CITES TIME TO COMPLETE REPORT; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WideOpenWest 4Q Rev $292.8MThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $443.12 million company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $4.99 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WOW worth $22.16 million less.

Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 73 funds increased or started new positions, while 46 sold and reduced stock positions in Standard Motor Products Inc. The funds in our database now own: 17.19 million shares, down from 17.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Standard Motor Products Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 35 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

Among 2 analysts covering WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WideOpenWest has $10 highest and $9.5 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 85.71% above currents $5.25 stock price. WideOpenWest had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8. The stock of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9.

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. The company has market cap of $443.12 million. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. It has a 5.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products that are IP enabled, whole-home DVR solutions.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Standard Motor Products, Inc. for 410,140 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 368,583 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 294,043 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 0.38% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 27,070 shares.

Analysts await Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.83 per share. SMP’s profit will be $20.31M for 12.47 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Standard Motor Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The companyÂ’s Engine Management segment makes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, sensors, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components, as well as wire and cable parts. It has a 20.52 P/E ratio. It offers its products primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands, as well as through private labels, such as CARQUEST, Duralast, Duralast Gold, Import Direct, Master Pro, NAPA Echlin, NAPA Proformer, Mileage Plus, NAPA Belden, Omni-Spark, Ultima Select, and Driveworks.

