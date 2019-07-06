WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) EPS Estimated At $0.22; Cobalt (CBZ) Has 1.35 Sentiment

Analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 38.89% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. WOW’s profit would be $18.57 million giving it 8.95 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, WideOpenWest, Inc.’s analysts see 120.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 140,281 shares traded. WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has declined 5.03% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical WOW News: 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Loss $202.7M; 14/03/2018 – WideOpenWest 4Q Rev $292.8M; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $96.3M; 07/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST TO DELAY EARNINGS; CITES TIME TO COMPLETE REPORT; 21/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC WOW.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST 4Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 28C; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Capital Expenditures Totaled $56.5M; 07/03/2018 – WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone Announces Delay in Earnings Release and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Total Subscription Rev Was $263.5M; 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST 4Q REV. $292.8M, EST. $298.7M

Cobalt Corp (CBZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 73 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 54 reduced and sold positions in Cobalt Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 47.41 million shares, down from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cobalt Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 41 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 87,288 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) has risen 1.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. It has a 17.91 P/E ratio. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 4.53% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. for 2.69 million shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 3.22 million shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Phocas Financial Corp. has 1.62% invested in the company for 796,634 shares. The California-based Granite Investment Partners Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 995,937 shares.

Analysts await CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CBZ’s profit will be $13.73M for 20.00 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by CBIZ, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.69% negative EPS growth.

