WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Contrasting side by side

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV), both competing one another are CATV Systems companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WideOpenWest Inc. 8 0.47 N/A 1.48 5.12 Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 13 3.02 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates WideOpenWest Inc. and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of WideOpenWest Inc. and Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WideOpenWest Inc. 0.00% -34.5% 5.2% Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 0.00% -2.2% -1%

Liquidity

WideOpenWest Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hemisphere Media Group Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Hemisphere Media Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to WideOpenWest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

WideOpenWest Inc. and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WideOpenWest Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10 is WideOpenWest Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 57.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.4% of WideOpenWest Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. WideOpenWest Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WideOpenWest Inc. -2.94% 3.83% -5.01% 4.98% -28.4% 6.45% Hemisphere Media Group Inc. -1.05% -6.17% -16.77% -5.45% 7.04% 1.4%

For the past year WideOpenWest Inc. was more bullish than Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

Summary

WideOpenWest Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products that are IP enabled, whole-home DVR solutions. The companyÂ’s telephony services consist of local area calling plans, local and long-distance plans, caller ID, and other services. Its business services include enhanced telephony services, data speeds of up to 10 Gbps, and office-to-office metro Ethernet services; hosted voice products that can replace customers' legacy private branch exchange products with newer services; SIP trunking services; and colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. The company offers its services through hybrid fiber-coaxial cable network across 19 markets. It offers its services in approximately 300 communities in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2016, its networks passed approximately 3.0 million homes and businesses and served approximately 772,300 customers. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. WideOpenWest, Inc. is a subsidiary of WideOpenWest Holdings, LLC.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable and television broadcasting networks and a content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; and WAPA, a broadcast television network, as well as that produces television content. The company also distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico; and operates WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website. In addition, the company operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves 5.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to 17.8 million subscribers in the United States and Latin America. Further, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to 4.1 million subscribers in Central America; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment, and professional winter baseball leagues to approximately 3.2 million subscribers in the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.