Why William Hickey Bought 540 Stock of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS)?; Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Sentiment Is 1.36

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 194 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 143 sold and decreased their holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 108.20 million shares, down from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc in top ten holdings increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 116 Increased: 147 New Position: 47.

The stock increased 1.95% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $147.99. About 157,754 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. The company has market cap of $16.79 billion. The Company’s properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. It has a 42.33 P/E ratio. The firm offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 7.03% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for 1.52 million shares. Adelante Capital Management Llc owns 684,470 shares or 4.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Us Inc. has 4.69% invested in the company for 4.49 million shares. The California-based Green Street Investors Llc has invested 4.58% in the stock. Security Capital Research & Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 659,872 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.30, from 0.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.95 million shares or 144.87% more from 797,256 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS). Vanguard stated it has 0% in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS). Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) for 1,883 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs has 10,400 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited holds 38,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 18,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gluskin Sheff And Inc has 200,000 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 114,917 shares. 251,529 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 63,255 shares. Creative Planning owns 23,324 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 142,138 shares.

As shown in a legal form that has been filled with the (SEC) on 16/08/2019, William Hickey an insider in Kingsway Financial Services Inc and currently CFO & EVP, obtained shares worth $1,501 US Dollars in the public company. He acquired 540 new shares, at average $2.8 per share. This is not his first insider trade, in the last month, he bought another 512 shares worth $1,498 USD. William Hickey currently holds 1.49% of the Company’s total market capitalization with ownership of 323,734 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 27 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.86 million activity. On Friday, June 14 the insider Fitzgerald John Taylor Maloney bought $2,083. Another trade for 574 shares valued at $1,501 was made by Hickey William August Jr on Monday, July 15. Shares for $455,264 were bought by STILWELL JOSEPH on Friday, March 22. 171,806 shares were bought by LEVINE DOUGLAS, worth $384,335.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 2,400 shares traded. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) has declined 10.97% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KFS News: 14/05/2018 – Kingsway Financial 1Q Rev $45.7M; 10/05/2018 – KINGSWAY REPORTS LETTER OF INTENT TO SELL NON-STANDARD AUTO; 11/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC SAYS EXPECTS TO FILE THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 08/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd; 10/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KINGSWAY ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT TO SELL NON-STANDARD AUTO BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 SUNWAH INTERNATIONAL LTD – WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN OPEN OFFER BY ITS UNIT, SUNWAH KINGSWAY CAPITAL HOLDINGS; 24/05/2018 – Stilwell Value LLC Votes to Oppose the Re-Election of Larry G. Swets, Jr. as a Director of Kingsway Financial Services Inc; 24/05/2018 – STILWELL ACTIVIST FUND LP SAYS VOTED TO OPPOSE RE-ELECTION OF LARRY G. SWETS JR AS DIRECTOR AT KINGSWAY FINANCIAL’S UPCOMING ANNUAL MEET; 14/05/2018 – KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES – BOOK VALUE DECREASED TO $1.90 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $2.02 PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017