Why Thomas Seelbach Acquired 3 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY)?; Glovista Investments Decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake

Glovista Investments Llc decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 85.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glovista Investments Llc sold 164,464 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Glovista Investments Llc holds 27,675 shares with $1.13M value, down from 192,139 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $197.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 6.42 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Glovista Investments Llc increased Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) stake by 78,971 shares to 91,364 valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Proshares Tr stake by 9,000 shares and now owns 16,000 shares. Ishares Tr (USMV) was raised too.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset stated it has 0.07% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc has 93,988 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). 58,230 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Adams Asset Ltd has 17,254 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Trust Company has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 150 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 350 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 22,711 shares stake. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 6,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na has 1,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 15,991 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 60,010 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 23,187 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 3,550 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 78,652 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

An insider of the company Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Thomas Seelbach also its shareholder, disclosed his trade activities with the SEC on July 8, 2019. As shown in the document, Thomas had purchased 3 shares of the public firm. The total insider trading trade was worth $160 U.S Dollars. At the time of the trade the price of a share was $53.4. In the last month, he also acquired 14 shares with a market value $731 USD. Currently, Mr. Thomas, holds 1,481 shares, which accounts for 0.01% of the Company’s market capitalization.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1322 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17.69 million activity. $5,209 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by RANKIN ALFRED M ET AL on Monday, June 17. 1,428 shares were bought by Trust dated 9/28/2000 between Alfred M. Rankin – Jr. – as Trustee & Bruce T. Rankin – for the benefit of Bruce T. Rankin, worth $91,608 on Wednesday, March 13. Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Isabelle Scott Seelbach also bought $187 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Wednesday, March 27. On Thursday, March 21 the insider Rankin Elisabeth M bought $193. Vested Trust for Margaret Pollard Rankin had bought 2 shares worth $106 on Wednesday, June 19. 952 shares were bought by RANKIN BRUCE T, worth $61,863. 4 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares with value of $258 were bought by David BH Williams – Trustee UAD The Helen Charles Williams 2004 Trust.