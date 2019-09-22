Why Luzich Partners Llc Unloaded 2,981 Stock of Innodata Inc. (INOD)?; Shorts at Elevate Credit (ELVT) Lowered By 46.34%

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) had a decrease of 46.34% in short interest. ELVT’s SI was 182,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 46.34% from 339,700 shares previously. With 115,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)’s short sellers to cover ELVT’s short positions. The SI to Elevate Credit Inc’s float is 0.96%. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 148,738 shares traded or 24.01% up from the average. Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) has declined 53.98% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ELVT News: 30/04/2018 – Elevate Credit Sees 2Q Revenue Lower Than 1Q Due to Seasonality; 08/03/2018 – Elevate Named as Finalist for Lendlt Fintech 2018’s Financial Inclusion Award; 03/04/2018 – Elevate Credit Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 10-11; 09/04/2018 – Elevate to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on Monday, April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Elevate Credit 1Q Rev $194M; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 30/04/2018 – Elevate Credit 1Q EPS 22c; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 08/03/2018 Elevate Named as Finalist for LendIt Fintech 2018’s Financial Inclusion Award

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime clients in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $197.28 million. The firm offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.92 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Digital Data Solutions , Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). It currently has negative earnings. The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.

Luzich Partners Llc is the Innodata Inc’s insider who made a sale of shares of Innodata Inc, 2,981 to be precise. The reported shares were based on an average stock price of $1.3, with Luzich Partners Llc’s stock sale having a total value of $3,789 U.S Dollars. For additional information of this transaction please refer to the SEC’s Form 4 available for a free review here. Luzich Partners Llc now indirectly has 0 shares. The insider also directly has 3165080 shares. In total it holds a stake of 12.20%.

The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 7,046 shares traded. Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) has risen 6.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.84% the S&P500. Some Historical INOD News: 21/04/2018 DJ Innodata Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INOD)

Since July 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $170,290 activity. LUZICH PARTNERS LLC also sold $3,060 worth of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) on Tuesday, September 3.

