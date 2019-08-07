Why Keith Koci Pays for 30,000 Stock of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)?; Caleres, Inc. (CAL) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Ratings Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Caleres Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 22. Loop Capital Markets maintained Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Susquehanna. Susquehanna maintained the shares of CAL in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. See Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 405,561 shares traded. Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has declined 43.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAL News: 13/03/2018 – Caleres 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 14/03/2018 – Caleres Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.40 TO $2.50; 13/03/2018 – Caleres Profit, Revenue Rise in Latest Quarter; 13/03/2018 – CALERES 4Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 44C; 13/03/2018 – CALERES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.40 TO $2.50, EST. $2.45; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC QTRLY FAMOUS FOOTWEAR TOTAL SALES OF $393.1 MLN WERE UP 7.0%; 08/03/2018 – Caleres Declares Dividend of 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Caleres Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAL); 13/03/2018 – Caleres 4Q Net $20.3M

More notable recent Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caleres to go big in China – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Caleres Announces Newly Created International Joint Venture – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Is Yielding 1.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Caleres Announces the Relaunch and Rebrand of Zodiac Footwear – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Caleres and Veronica Beard Announce Exclusive Partnership – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company has market cap of $629.56 million. The firm operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Keith Koci; that is an insider in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc who is the latest to acquire shares in the company for which he is presently the EVP – Chief Financial Officer. Keith lately picked up 30,000 shares of the company, with market value of roughly $251,682 U.S. Dollars, that is a share price of approximately $8.4. The deal of shares was made on 07/08/2019 and this act was unveiled in a Form 4 which was filed with the U.S. SEC. This Form 4 is accessible online here. Currently, Mr. Keith, owns 74,349 shares, which accounts for 0.03% of the Company’s market cap.

More notable recent Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), The Stock That Zoomed 111% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The firm operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It has a 2.17 P/E ratio. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

Analysts await Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLF’s profit will be $162.73 million for 3.75 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has $1400 highest and $12 lowest target. $13’s average target is 52.05% above currents $8.55 stock price. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) rating on Friday, April 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $1400 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $12 target.

The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 7.11 million shares traded. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has declined 0.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLF News: 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 29C; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Cleveland-Cliffs Outlk To Stbl, ‘B’ CCR Affirmed; 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS – OF TOTAL CHARGES EXPECTED TO BE INCURRED, CO SEES FUTURE CAPEX OF ABOUT $120 MLN TO $140 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS SAYS EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CHARGES WILL BE RECORDED IN H1 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLF); 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS COMMITTED TO CLOSE APIO MINING OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 Cleveland-Cliffs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Western Australia in Talks Over Cliffs Depleted Iron Ore Mine