Why Karl Silberstein Purchases 4,000 Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH)?; Bancfirst (BANF)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Bancfirst Corp (BANF) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 60 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 40 trimmed and sold equity positions in Bancfirst Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 10.92 million shares, up from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Bancfirst Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 28 Increased: 42 New Position: 18.

Karl Silberstein, an insider and also director of the large company Bank Of Commerce Holdings made a purchase. He purchased 4,000 shares of the corporation with Karl Silberstein’s investment worth near $42,400 USD – calculated based on $10.6 for every share. Currently, Karl Silberstein owns 30,295 shares which are equivalent to roughly 0.17% of Bank Of Commerce Holdings’s market capitalization. This trade, which was filled on 23-07-2019 was made public in a document with the Security Exchange Commission.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding firm for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail clients and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $192.88 million. The company's deposit products include checking, interest bearing checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market deposit accounts. It has a 12.3 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and home equity loans.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $168,332 activity. Sundquist James A bought $25,875 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. $11,470 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares were bought by SILBERSTEIN KARL L. 2,591 shares were bought by INDERKUM DAVID J, worth $26,677. 2,500 shares were bought by Gibson Joseph, worth $26,250 on Tuesday, May 14.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct holds 0.62% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation for 359,561 shares. Granite Investment Partners Llc owns 171,669 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Monroe Bank & Trust Mi has 0.45% invested in the company for 26,735 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.34% in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 36,844 shares.

