Why Helen Williams Acquires 2 Stock of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY)?; Energy Income Partners Has Boosted Oneok New (OKE) Position By $19.70 Million

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Oneok Inc. New (OKE) stake by 16.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc acquired 285,544 shares as Oneok Inc. New (OKE)’s stock rose 1.77%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 1.99M shares with $139.27M value, up from 1.71 million last quarter. Oneok Inc. New now has $28.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.2. About 1.19M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ONEOK to Donate $1,000,000 for Eastern Oklahoma Disaster and Flood Relief – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Super-Cheap High-Yield Stock Could Have Enormous Upside – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Service Incorporated reported 0.58% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 13,050 shares. Tiedemann Lc has invested 0.37% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Payden And Rygel holds 264,700 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. 65 are held by Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. 10,600 are held by Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Llc. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc accumulated 87,968 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com invested in 11,693 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Personal Corporation owns 437,202 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 771,652 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Nomura Holding invested in 32,368 shares. Moreover, Earnest Lc has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, White Pine Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 57,741 are owned by Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

Among 9 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. ONEOK had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was downgraded by Bernstein. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 3. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1256 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17.05 million activity. The insider Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Isabelle Scott Seelbach bought $65. Seelbach Thomas Wilson also bought $199 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares. Alison A. Rankin – as trustee fbo Elisabeth M. Rankin under Irrevocable Trust – dated December 18 – 1997 – with Roger Rankin – Grantor bought $130 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Tuesday, April 9. 1,679 shares were bought by RANKIN BRUCE T, worth $107,857. RANKIN CLAIBORNE R bought $25,139 worth of stock or 389 shares. 1,662 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares with value of $103,858 were bought by WILLIAMS CLARA R. 1 shares valued at $54 were bought by Williams Helen Charles on Tuesday, June 25.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc shareholder and an insider Helen Williams not a long ago obtained 2 company shares amounting to $108 at the avg. market share price which was $54.0. It seems she is very active lately as in the last month, she silently obtained additional 12 shares of the company, worth $624 USD. Now, Helen Williams has rights to a total of 14,231 shares or 0.09% of the company’s total market capitalization. The deal was revealed in a SEC filing on 03-07-2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Geode Capital Limited Co stated it has 142,919 shares. Martingale Asset Lp holds 12,602 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 15,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company invested in 5,046 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,611 are owned by Grp. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 21,368 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 17 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,327 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 60,010 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 39,376 shares. Huntington National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).