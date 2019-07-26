Why Glenview Capital Management – Llc Paid for 827,424 Shares of Tenet Healthcare (THC)?; CANAMED4PETS (CNNA) SI Decreased By 3%

CANAMED4PETS INC (OTCMKTS:CNNA) had a decrease of 3% in short interest. CNNA’s SI was 9,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3% from 10,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.004 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Canamed4Pets, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNNA) news was published by Investorideas.com which published an article titled: “Investorideas.com potcasts – cannabis news and stocks to watch plus insight from thought leaders and experts – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 30, 2018.

Cannamed4pets Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the development of Cannabis sativa strains for pets in various European Union countries. The company has market cap of $48. The firm was formerly known as Bioflamex Corporation and changed its name to Canamed4pets Inc. in April 2015. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 7 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Tenet Healthcare has $37 highest and $26 lowest target. $30.14’s average target is 36.94% above currents $22.01 stock price. Tenet Healthcare had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $37 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $29 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $45.38M for 12.51 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

An insider of the company Tenet Healthcare Corp, Glenview Capital Management – Llc, disclosed investment activities with the Security Exchange Commission on 26/07/2019. As revealed in the document, Glenview Capital Management – Llc had purchased 827,424 shares of the company. The total trade was worth $16.23 million U.S. Dollars. At the time of the purchase the price of a share was $19.6. The probability of this transaction staying disregarded is very little due to its size, with the insider right now holding 18.77 million shares —- that is 18.20% of the market cap of the Company.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It operates in three divisions: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. It currently has negative earnings. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

The stock increased 11.44% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.01. About 2.69M shares traded or 64.27% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare