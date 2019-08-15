Why Eric Speron Purchased 1,000 Stock of PICO Holdings, Inc. (PICO)?; Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (FGP) SI Decreased By 0.7%

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) had a decrease of 0.7% in short interest. FGP’s SI was 1.51 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.7% from 1.52 million shares previously. With 176,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP)’s short sellers to cover FGP’s short positions. The SI to Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s float is 2.21%. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.0282 during the last trading session, reaching $0.67. About 97,939 shares traded. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) has declined 72.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FGP News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 24/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Declares Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Cash Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces New $575 M Senior Secured Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP- AMENDMENT EXTENDS FACILITY’S MATURITY DATE BY 3 YEARS, INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING CAPACITY FROM $225 MLN TO $250 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Expects Little to no Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 08/03/2018 Ferrellgas 2Q Rev $755.2M; 19/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS EXPECTS LITTLE TO NO IMPACT FROM FERC POLICY; 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL REV $755.2 MLN VS $579.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP-ON MAY 14, FERRELLGAS, L.P., PARTNERSHIP OF CO EXECUTED A SEVENTH AMENDMENT TO ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS 2Q REV. $755.2M, EST. $704.0M

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 99,691 shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) has declined 16.61% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PICO News: 23/04/2018 – SPBID Improves Rider Experience at Pico Metro Station; 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS WAS APPROACHED BY A LARGE INSTITUTION; 12/03/2018 – PICO Holdings Concludes Strategic Review Process; 12/03/2018 – PICO: NO EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST PROVIDED ADEQUATE VALUE; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – PICO Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 12/03/2018 – PICO HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO EXPLORE ADDITIONAL INITIATIVES DESIGNED TO INCREASE CURRENT CASH FLOWS; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: PICO HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PICO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PICO); 16/04/2018 – Pico Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eric Speron, director of Pico Holdings Inc New, in an insider legal trading deal purchased some 1,000 shares whose worth is estimated to be $9,760 at average stock price of $9.8. For further details of this trade please refer to the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission’s report freely accessible here. The probability of this transaction staying ignored is quite small as it’s new, with Eric Speron now possessing 61,000 shares — that is 0.30% of the Company’s market cap.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold PICO Holdings, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 13.62 million shares or 3.95% less from 14.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0% invested in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). 247,376 are owned by Geode Mgmt Limited Com. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.02% in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). Us Bancshares De holds 0% in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) or 360 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 33,575 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) for 874,379 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Com holds 130,984 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 705 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 29,030 shares or 0% of the stock. Bandera Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 6.13% or 999,432 shares. Moors Cabot has 0.03% invested in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) for 49,500 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.58% invested in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). Raymond James Assocs holds 124,038 shares. 3,339 are owned by Legal And General Group Inc Plc.

PICO Holdings, Inc. engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. The company has market cap of $192.78 million. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. It has a 32.83 P/E ratio. The Firm sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 2.36 million shares or 41.56% less from 4.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest invested in 0% or 58,770 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 7,500 shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 749 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Cibc Bancshares Usa has invested 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Texas Yale Capital stated it has 172,310 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James stated it has 20,152 shares. Geode Capital Llc owns 0% invested in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) for 31,823 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 86,485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 712 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability owns 11,710 shares. Bancorp owns 12,504 shares.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $65.09 million. It operates in two divisions: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.