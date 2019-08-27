Why David Liner Paid for 3,000 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)?; Spectrum Capital Trust I Has 1.47 Sentiment

Spectrum Capital Trust I (GWB) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 100 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 68 reduced and sold positions in Spectrum Capital Trust I. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 55.98 million shares, down from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Spectrum Capital Trust I in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 56 Increased: 64 New Position: 36.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for 264,986 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 391,064 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 435,077 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 128,748 shares.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 367,169 shares traded or 5.46% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; commercial real estate loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans.

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $44.98 million for 9.02 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did You Manage To Avoid Great Western Bancorp's (NYSE:GWB) 20% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance" on July 31, 2019

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $238.34 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

Among 5 analysts covering Ceco Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ceco Environmental has $10 highest and $9 lowest target. $9.70’s average target is 43.28% above currents $6.77 stock price. Ceco Environmental had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. FBR Capital initiated the shares of CECE in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Roth Capital. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report.

The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 158,302 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold CECO Environmental Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0% or 21,900 shares. Sei Investments has 57,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Captrust Advisors accumulated 3,517 shares. Sg Americas Lc accumulated 10,166 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 184,177 shares. Trigran Invs, a Illinois-based fund reported 4.75M shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 17,063 shares. Ftb invested in 550 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). California State Teachers Retirement holds 47,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,101 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 47,679 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.01% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

The director of Ceco Environmental Corp, David Liner, has just bought – 3,000 shares of the corporation he’s leading – coming to a total investment of $20,700 USD (this based on share price of $6.9). Presently, David Liner owns 53,347 shares which are equivalent to roughly 0.15% of the Company’s market cap.