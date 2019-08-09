Why Abteen Vaziri Acquires 1,200 Stock of Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR)?; CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD ORD ORDINARY (CPCAF) Shorts Increased By 16.68%

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CPCAF) had an increase of 16.68% in short interest. CPCAF’s SI was 5.67M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.68% from 4.86 million shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 757 days are for CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CPCAF)’s short sellers to cover CPCAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.29 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Director Abteen Vaziri of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, bought some 1,200 of the firm shares worth approx. $10,308 US Dollars with an average of $8.6 stock price per share. The deal was dated August 8, 2019 and was revealed in a Form 4 filed with the SEC. The Form 4 is freely available for public review here. Abteen Vaziri presently holds 3,333 shares or 0.01% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc’s market cap.

Among 2 analysts covering Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:BHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts has $19 highest and $1300 lowest target. $16’s average target is 76.99% above currents $9.04 stock price. Braemar Hotels \u0026 Resorts had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, July 10 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by B. Riley & Co.

The stock increased 4.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 223,911 shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has declined 19.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BHR News: 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTEL & RESORTS INC – DEAL FOR $68 MLN; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Braemar Htls & Rsrts Tst 2018-PRME Cts Prelim Rtgs; 05/05/2018 DJ BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHR); 23/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Completes $435 Million Refinancing Of Two Mortgage Loans; 08/05/2018 – Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Agreement To Sell The Renaissance Tampa; 08/05/2018 – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS PACT TO SELL RENAISSANCE TAMPA; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE RENAISSANCE TAMPA

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $310.78 million.

