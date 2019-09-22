Why 683 Capital Management – Llc Unloaded 506,877 Stock of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)?; Kings Point Capital Management Increased Waste Mgmt (WM) Stake By $429,755

Kings Point Capital Management increased Waste Mgmt Inc (WM) stake by 6.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management acquired 3,737 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 65,792 shares with $7.59M value, up from 62,055 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc now has $48.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

683 Capital Management – Llc is the Onconova Therapeutics Inc’s insider which sold shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc, 506,877 to be precise. The sold shares were based on an average share price of $2.0, with 683 Capital Management – Llc’s sale worth near $1,030,684 USD. The likelihood that this deal stays undiscovered are very little as a result of the huge amount of cash involved. Today, 683 Capital Management – Llc owns 460,000 shares which are equivalent to roughly 8.08% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc’s market capitalization.

More notable recent Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Onconova Therapeutics Announces Termination of Proposed Public Offering – GlobeNewswire" on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Onconova Therapeutics terminates proposed public offering – Seeking Alpha" published on September 18, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Onconova Therapeutics has $25 highest and $16 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is 1181.25% above currents $1.6 stock price. Onconova Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Maxim Group maintained Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) rating on Monday, March 25. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $16 target.

The stock decreased 5.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 333,948 shares traded or 166.75% up from the average. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has declined 61.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.81% the S&P500.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $9.60 million. The company's clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes ; Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes.

Analysts await Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 0.45% above currents $115.28 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Macquarie Research maintained Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4.