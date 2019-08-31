Whittier Trust Co Upped By $2.62 Million Its Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Position; Netflix Has 1.54 Sentiment

Netflix Inc (NFLX) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 519 funds started new and increased positions, while 336 trimmed and sold holdings in Netflix Inc. The funds in our database reported: 325.56 million shares, down from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Netflix Inc in top ten positions increased from 41 to 61 for an increase of 20. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 285 Increased: 360 New Position: 159.

Whittier Trust Co increased Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) stake by 93.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co acquired 14,403 shares as Raytheon Co Com New (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 29,814 shares with $5.43 million value, up from 15,411 last quarter. Raytheon Co Com New now has $50.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.06M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract

Whittier Trust Co decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 30,832 shares to 163,900 valued at $34.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY) stake by 8,961 shares and now owns 62,129 shares. Dowdupont Inc Com was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 10.19% above currents $185.32 stock price. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, June 10. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.02% or 4,675 shares in its portfolio. 169 are held by Baldwin Brothers Ma. 264,817 were reported by Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp. Captrust Advsr has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Park Avenue Lc holds 0.07% or 6,512 shares. 5,135 were reported by Quantum Cap Mngmt. Marsico Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.21% or 32,712 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,592 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.54% or 468,231 shares. City Holdg accumulated 1,595 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Reliance Communications Of Delaware holds 9,589 shares. Rampart Management Ltd Company reported 0.15% stake. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Manhattan Co owns 189,715 shares. Wesbanco State Bank Inc reported 0.8% stake.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. The company has market cap of $126.44 billion. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It has a 115.65 P/E ratio. The firm offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Should Avoid Netflix Stock as Competition Increases – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Stock Is Great for Long-Term Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Netflix vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix (NFLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97 million for 69.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.