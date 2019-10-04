Whittier Trust Co Upped Anthem Com (ANTM) Position; Cohen & Steers (CNS) Has 1.69 Sentiment

Whittier Trust Co increased Anthem Inc. Com (ANTM) stake by 2.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co acquired 1,487 shares as Anthem Inc. Com (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 73,402 shares with $20.71 million value, up from 71,915 last quarter. Anthem Inc. Com now has $60.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $238.23. About 1.05 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 88 investment professionals opened new or increased positions, while 52 decreased and sold equity positions in Cohen & Steers Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 21.01 million shares, up from 20.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cohen & Steers Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 40 Increased: 48 New Position: 40.

More notable recent Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Cohen & Steers reports August AUM – Seeking Alpha" on September 11, 2019

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. for 199,679 shares. Copeland Capital Management Llc owns 695,634 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Impact Advisors Llc has 0.7% invested in the company for 37,099 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.61% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 2.67 million shares.

Analysts await Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CNS’s profit will be $28.81 million for 21.28 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Cohen & Steers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It has a 20.68 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 284,068 shares traded or 81.63% up from the average. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) has risen 34.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr Communication stake by 6,410 shares to 5,501 valued at $271,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Lehman Aggregate Bonds (AGG) stake by 12,305 shares and now owns 122,845 shares. Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem has $35900 highest and $316 lowest target. $343.67’s average target is 44.26% above currents $238.23 stock price. Anthem had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 26. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $316 target.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Want To Invest In Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)? Here's How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance" on September 25, 2019