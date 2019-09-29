Whittier Trust Co Upped Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Holding; As Eog Resources (EOG) Market Valuation Declined, Northeast Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $1.11 Million

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 11,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 50,126 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, down from 62,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 8,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 72,080 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32 million, up from 63,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3,935 shares to 11,880 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr High Yld Corp (HYG) by 4,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,278 shares, and cut its stake in Vgrd Ftse All World Etf (VEU).

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc Ser A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 41,411 shares to 164,264 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02M for 15.12 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.