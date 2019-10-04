Whittier Trust Co Trimmed Its American Campus Cmntys Com (ACC) Position; 1 Analysts Bullish Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Whittier Trust Co decreased American Campus Cmntys Inc Com (ACC) stake by 98.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co sold 24,692 shares as American Campus Cmntys Inc Com (ACC)’s stock declined 0.76%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 263 shares with $12,000 value, down from 24,955 last quarter. American Campus Cmntys Inc Com now has $6.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 351,688 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 2.07% above currents $157.73 stock price. Cummins had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, May 31 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $172 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Sell”. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell” rating. See Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) latest ratings:

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.75 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 9.63 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold Cummins Inc. shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fin Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 8 shares. 12,614 were reported by Next Fincl Grp. Torray Lc accumulated 0.25% or 13,799 shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 9,429 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Limited Company has 0.57% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 367,654 shares. 1,964 were reported by Farmers Trust. Swiss National Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 487,319 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 9,189 shares. Seatown Pte accumulated 37,166 shares. 498 are held by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Partners has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,542 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.18% or 440,321 shares in its portfolio. Davy Asset Management Limited owns 6,975 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.73% or 26,620 shares.

The stock increased 1.77% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $157.73. About 507,088 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins hits a milestone with Ram partnership – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins closes Hydrogenics acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $62.31M for 26.51 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L owns 5,800 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 26,533 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 12,650 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). State Street Corporation accumulated 7.34 million shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 5,288 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 183,147 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia invested in 0.4% or 885,782 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% or 81,563 shares in its portfolio. Anson Funds Management Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 15,500 shares. Alps Advisors reported 7,141 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,692 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd holds 188,639 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering American Campus Communities Inc Common Stock (NYSE:ACC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus Communities Inc Common Stock has $5300 highest and $5200 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is 7.63% above currents $48.78 stock price. American Campus Communities Inc Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.