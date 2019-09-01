Whittier Trust Co Raised Its Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Stake by $2.62 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Lifted Its Holding by $4.79 Million as Share Value Rose

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 93.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 14,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 29,814 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 15,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06 million, up from 112,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 1,917 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 24,144 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.54% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Nordea Mgmt Ab accumulated 4 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 876,231 shares. 1,903 were accumulated by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt. Howe & Rusling holds 2.02% or 64,024 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Redwood Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,740 shares. King Wealth stated it has 8,811 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Citizens Financial Bank Trust Communication holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,878 shares. Dana reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global Intermediate Credit Index (CIU) by 5,609 shares to 61,369 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,807 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,283 shares to 76,250 shares, valued at $26.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,518 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mawer Investment Ltd accumulated 1.90M shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,306 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 4.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 1.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 268,209 shares. Amica Retiree Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 34,534 shares. 25,113 are owned by Endurance Wealth Management. Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 44,506 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,457 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division stated it has 613,567 shares. Platinum Inv Mngmt Limited owns 25,835 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cetera Advisor Limited has invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Armstrong Shaw Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 63,389 shares. Altimeter Capital Mngmt Lp has 500,000 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).