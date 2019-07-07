Whittier Trust Co Raised By $641,460 Its Hess Com (HES) Stake; Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s Sentiment Is 1.54

Whittier Trust Co increased Hess Corp Com (HES) stake by 5.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co acquired 10,691 shares as Hess Corp Com (HES)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Whittier Trust Co holds 209,439 shares with $12.61 million value, up from 198,748 last quarter. Hess Corp Com now has $19.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 1.32 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022

Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 20 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 13 reduced and sold their positions in Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 6.87 million shares, down from 7.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ing Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Hess had 12 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, January 10 to “Overweight”.

Whittier Trust Co decreased Dominos Pizza Inc Com (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 6,882 shares to 14,431 valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Lehman Aggregate Bonds (AGG) stake by 56,767 shares and now owns 135,150 shares. Kraft Heinz Co Com was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $23.66 million activity. $143,326 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was sold by Slentz Andrew P on Thursday, February 7. Goodell Timothy B. also sold $296,156 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Thursday, February 7. Lynch Richard D. also sold $964,278 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. 167,834 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $8.87M were sold by HESS JOHN B. Shares for $25,079 were bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S. Shares for $622,591 were sold by Hill Gregory P. on Thursday, February 7. Meyers Kevin Omar also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 31,957 shares traded. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) has declined 19.31% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $143.75 million. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund for 1.70 million shares.