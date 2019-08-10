Whittier Trust Co Position in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Upped as Share Value Rose; Prince Street Capital Management Has Lowered B2gold (BTG) Holding by $848,400 as Market Valuation Rose

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 3,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 277,487 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81 million, up from 274,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 424,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 9.55 million shares traded or 67.01% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Cheap Stocks Under $3 to Consider Now – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “B2Gold Second Quarter and First-half 2019 Financial Results: Conference Call / Webcast Details – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “B2Gold Corp. – MarketWatch” published on March 07, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Asia Frontier Capital – Uzbekistan Travel Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 83,583 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 1.09% or 1.65 million shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invests invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 7,749 were reported by Amica Retiree Trust. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 7,019 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 276,004 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd holds 55,335 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Wright Investors Service Inc holds 1.37% or 30,586 shares. Lvm Management Limited Mi holds 2.39% or 93,765 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 294,556 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bennicas Associate owns 20,825 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership owns 32,731 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio.