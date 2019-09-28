Whittier Trust Co Position in American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Decreased as Share Price Rose; Clearbridge Investments Trimmed Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake by $11.79 Million as Share Price Declined

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 1.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 17.16 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS – TEVA FILED ANDA WITH FDA FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF GENERIC VERSION OF NARCAN 2 MG/SPRAY NASAL SPRAY BEFORE EXPIRY OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENTS; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH; 26/03/2018 – TEVA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA IN UNITED STATES; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY MORE THAN DOUBLES SHARE STAKE IN TEVA TO 40.5 MLN SPONSORED ADRS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPT. 16; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 4,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 146,233 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.96M, down from 151,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 870,311 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 186,915 shares to 610,345 shares, valued at $15.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 11,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $649.57M for 3.04 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04 million for 24.08 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:COR) by 2,749 shares to 50,595 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW).