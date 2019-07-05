Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Upped Position in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by $2.26 Million as Market Value Rose; Cbs (CBS) Holder Sound Shore Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 168.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 12,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,499 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 7,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $191.53. About 1.26 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 779,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.67 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.56M, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 752,005 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Says CBS Is Improperly Stripping Her of Power: DealBook Briefing; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS AMENDS CBS’ BYLAWS; 05/04/2018 – CBS News: Michigan under fire for letting Nestle bottling plants pump more water; 09/04/2018 – REPRESENTATIVES FOR CBS, VIACOM DECLINED TO COMMENT; 04/04/2018 – CBS CBS.N HAS NOT HEARD BACK FROM VIACOM VIAB.O ON ITS OFFER TO BUY THE COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – CBS: Company Remains Committed to Protecting Best Interests of CBS Public Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS IN COURT FILING IN DELAWARE THAT IT TRIED WITHOUT SUCCESS TO NEGOTIATE STANDSTILL WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 15/03/2018 – Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does -CBS TV; 13/04/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK TELLS CBS AUTOPILOT IS NOT A SELF-DRIVING SYSTEM; 10/04/2018 – Dutch Feb Inflation Was 1.2% – CBS

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 154,078 shares to 147,814 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,757 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY Groupe (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Invited to Exhibit at NBA Security Conference, Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Named AI Services Leader – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of BCT Solutions – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Garage AI and Hybrid Cloud Used by Over 500 Companies Worldwide and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Wins Quantum Computing Machine Learning Patent – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Will Acquire Australian Cybersecurity Firm BCT Solutions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,875 were reported by Lincoln Corp. Glenmede Na invested in 1.21M shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Com holds 1,250 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 37,267 shares. Services reported 6,171 shares. Bancorp Pictet And Cie (Asia) invested in 5,304 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Company owns 1.80 million shares or 2.28% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Limited Liability invested 0.31% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Barclays Public Ltd Liability stated it has 1.60M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Webster Savings Bank N A owns 2,160 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.91% or 475,447 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 363,183 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company reported 324 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 258,639 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 46,521 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 0.05% or 14,290 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co accumulated 1.11M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 664,100 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1,115 shares in its portfolio. 6,471 were accumulated by Telos Cap Mngmt Inc. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Com stated it has 256 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 120,332 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated has 4,285 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cordasco Financial Networks owns 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 216 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 225,421 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0.02% or 2.34 million shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moody’s sees CBS-Viacombo as ‘inevitable’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought CBS (NYSE:CBS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 13% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CBS set to make Viacom offer in coming weeks – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “As CBS-Viacom talks begin, concerns about leadership – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.