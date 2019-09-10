Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Upped Its Stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Com (MPWR) as Shares Declined; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Stake

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com (MPWR) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 2,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 8,194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 5,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $153.82. About 278,340 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 2,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 350,276 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.74M, down from 353,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $9.23 during the last trading session, reaching $216.36. About 1.51M shares traded or 52.89% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 154,078 shares to 147,814 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr S&P 500 (SPY) by 2,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,869 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 747,400 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $86.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 32,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

