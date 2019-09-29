Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Upped Its Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by $447,120; Goodman Financial Has Cut Its Holding in Essent Group LTD (ESNT) by $325,174 as Share Price Declined

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 7,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 157,601 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, down from 164,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 256,290 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 2,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 22,929 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 20,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 2.01M shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark Mgmt reported 107,452 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 9,693 shares. Lateef Invest Mngmt LP invested in 0.05% or 1,981 shares. Atlantic Union Bank, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,019 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.3% stake. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 2.16M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Canandaigua Bankshares And Trust Company holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 24,076 shares. M&T Bancorporation holds 0.23% or 234,627 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 25,806 shares. Adage Cap Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 780,400 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Arrow Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Central Natl Bank Com owns 550 shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Whittier has 72,080 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Limited has invested 0.37% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Value (IJJ) by 1,925 shares to 13,404 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 22,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,609 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.18 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $135.78M for 8.78 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 314,200 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 0.1% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Kennedy Capital has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Bamco Inc New York holds 790,478 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP has 616,343 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 8,847 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. 31,237 are held by Renaissance Gru Llc. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 49,248 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 235 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 255,688 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cim Limited holds 16,016 shares. Bessemer has invested 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Moreover, Zebra Cap Management Lc has 0.13% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Midas Mngmt Corporation reported 11,500 shares stake.