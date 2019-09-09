Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Upped Holding in Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) as Shares Declined; Shareholder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 68.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 13,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 33,957 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $937,000, up from 20,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 36.75 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 19/03/2018 – SEC Whistleblowers Helped Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America – Lawyer; 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 22/05/2018 – BOFA’S FAN XING TO LEAD GLOBAL CREDIT, SPEC. SITUATIONS IN ASIA; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 25.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 17,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 88,152 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, up from 70,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.18. About 2.96 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,394 shares to 166,725 shares, valued at $23.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,757 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 4,631 shares to 6,880 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 5,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,305 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

