Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Trimmed Its Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) Stake; MKS Instruments Has 0.92 Sentiment

MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 133 funds increased or started new positions, while 145 sold and decreased equity positions in MKS Instruments Inc. The funds in our database now own: 50.33 million shares, up from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding MKS Instruments Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 98 Increased: 83 New Position: 50.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) stake by 44.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 22,809 shares as Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 28,023 shares with $1.45M value, down from 50,832 last quarter. Portland Gen Elec Co Com New now has $4.86B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 1.40M shares traded or 179.46% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. It has a 20.52 P/E ratio. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide clients with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 3.04% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. for 96,000 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 256,295 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has 1.75% invested in the company for 19,559 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 1.54% in the stock. Skylands Capital Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 94,025 shares.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased Ishares Russel 1000 Value (IWD) stake by 11,677 shares to 52,601 valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hess Corp Com (NYSE:HES) stake by 5,448 shares and now owns 54,240 shares. Ishares S&P National Munis Amt (MUB) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Portland GE (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland GE had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 5 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report.