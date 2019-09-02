Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Trimmed Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Tiffany & Co has $115 highest and $8000 lowest target. $100.33’s average target is 18.22% above currents $84.87 stock price. Tiffany & Co had 16 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral”. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8900 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 21. Bank of America maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $104 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, March 22. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Nomura. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 29. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform”. See Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) latest ratings:

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 9.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 27,559 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 256,631 shares with $13.86M value, down from 284,190 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $198.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.87. About 2.00 million shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $280M; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and retails jewelry and other items worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.26 billion. The Company’s jewelry products include fine and solitaire jewelry; engagement rings and wedding bands; and non-gemstone, sterling silver, and gold jewelry. It has a 18.48 P/E ratio. The firm also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silverware, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, and accessories.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.10% above currents $46.78 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased Invesco Variable Rate Pfd stake by 14,574 shares to 34,349 valued at $844,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 11,563 shares and now owns 18,192 shares. Hess Corp Com (NYSE:HES) was raised too.