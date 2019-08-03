Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Stake in Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Boosted as Share Price Declined; Gap (GPS) Holding Maintained by Hennessy Advisors Inc

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 3,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 28,041 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 24,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97M shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 106,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 86,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 5.31M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q Net $164M; 17/04/2018 – Gap Expanding Its Subscription Box Service To Children’s Pjs — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 23/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.2425/SHR; 12/04/2018 – GAP IS EXITING WEDDINGTON WAY BUSINESS, CLOSING STORES; 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q EPS 42c; 23/04/2018 – Old Navy to open 60 stores this year, driving Gap’s growth; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE: Old Navy will add 60 more stores across the U.S. this year, CEO Art Peck tells CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Old Navy “Flower Empowers” NYC’s Historical Female Statues In Celebration Of International Women’s Day; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Northern Tru stated it has 10.68M shares. Assetmark Inc has 618 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 7,500 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 365,160 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Putnam Fl Inv accumulated 21,428 shares. Hengehold Mngmt Lc holds 2,200 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd invested in 2.6% or 88,518 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited accumulated 0.35% or 2.52 million shares. Washington Trust Bancshares reported 345 shares stake. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 14,941 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 28,041 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Ipg Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Legacy Cap Prtn holds 0.87% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 11,818 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 2,612 shares to 32,082 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,757 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. Shares for $1.58 million were sold by Benioff Marc. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216 on Friday, February 15. Harris Parker sold $1.00M worth of stock. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of stock. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. Roos John Victor sold $17,779 worth of stock.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Levi’s slims down China supply chain exposure as trade war rages on – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Dodson’s Parnassus Endeavor Fund Picks Up 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Gap, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 22,500 shares to 77,500 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 67,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,900 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).