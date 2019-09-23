Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE) Lowered by $971,198 as Share Value Declined; Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) Shares Rose While First Quadrant LP Has Lowered by $372,405 Its Position

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 22,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 270,609 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72M, down from 293,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 27,867 shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 163,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.33 million, down from 167,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 199,040 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.67 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.18 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

