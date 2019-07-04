Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Stake in Nike Cl B (NKE) Increased by $430,500; Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Has Cut Its Holding by $2.17 Million as Market Value Rose

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 180,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,965 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 695,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.22 million market cap company. It closed at $9.71 lastly. It is down 51.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 5,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,499 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07M, up from 126,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 6.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $68.45M for 3.28 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.45% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $473,473 activity. 30,755 shares were sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY, worth $372,308 on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Group Llc stated it has 0.02% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Management Professionals holds 500 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 297,001 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 78,340 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has 728,903 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 222,510 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 16,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Synovus Corporation has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 11,335 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 7,274 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 109,237 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com holds 0% or 348 shares. Smith Asset Gp Lp reported 10,950 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York holds 0.02% or 10,252 shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.19 million shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $44.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 102,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Maverick Ltd accumulated 1.58 million shares. Hudock Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 856 shares. Invesco has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hilton Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 274,861 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Monetta Fincl Serv accumulated 21,000 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Mercer Advisers Incorporated invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tompkins Corp stated it has 6,979 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 57,321 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Motco has invested 0.64% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). St Germain D J Inc reported 11,156 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 179,580 shares. Fire Gp Inc invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability invested 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Discr (XLY) by 11,618 shares to 7,398 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLI) by 6,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,523 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Value (IJJ).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.