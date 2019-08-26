Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Stake in Avista Com (AVA) Cut by $1.00 Million; Bath Savings Trust Co Has Raised American Tower Reit (AMT) Position

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 61,830 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 59,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $228.6. About 452,404 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Avista Corp Com (AVA) by 69.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 25,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 10,992 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Avista Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.69. About 49,332 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Settlement, if Approved, Would Result in Allocation to Washington of Rate Credit of About $31 M Over 5-Yr Period; 25/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista: Financial Commitments in All States, If Approved, Would Total About $78.6M; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE SAYS CO AND AVISTA RECEIVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED MERGER; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO, AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING DEAL IN H2 2018; 06/04/2018 – Avista, Hydro One Receive Antitrust Clearance for Proposed Merge; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA REACH SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE IN WASHINGTON MERGER CASE; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avista Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVA)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 3,674 shares to 8,923 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symons Cap holds 10,829 shares. Coldstream Cap Management holds 0.02% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) or 6,048 shares. Hgk Asset Management accumulated 9,683 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 22,554 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Co owns 39,306 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Gp Inc reported 3,410 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company accumulated 104,472 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 32,157 shares or 0% of the stock. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 49,087 shares. Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 17,742 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0% or 10,665 shares. Sei Investments holds 30,581 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Strs Ohio holds 4,300 shares.

More notable recent Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hydro One and Avista receive final order in Idaho – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avista Corp. Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Avista Corp. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Avista requests modest electric base rate change in Idaho – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Avista Makes Annual Cost Adjustment Filings in Oregon – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 11,443 shares to 55,759 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,681 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Division owns 302 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 2.18% or 40,368 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 2,111 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar accumulated 0.13% or 1,630 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 728,799 shares. Jefferies owns 14,595 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 227,142 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Cap Glob Invsts holds 0.16% or 2.60 million shares. Northside Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 20,950 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il reported 558,141 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Dearborn Partners Lc has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mount Lucas Limited Partnership invested in 0.36% or 11,179 shares. Sequoia Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 1,379 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How To Look At Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.