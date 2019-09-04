Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) Lowered by $761,910; Tig Advisors Has Increased Its Genworth Finl (GNW) Holding by $1.41 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 119.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 351,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 644,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.425. About 1.02 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 6,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 41,496 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, down from 48,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118.27. About 2.62M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 3,674 shares to 8,923 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 11,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

