Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Raised Holding in Anthem Com (ANTM) by $359,788 as Market Value Rose; Beach Point Capital Management LP Cut Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holding by $22.16 Million

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc. Com (ANTM) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 1,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 16,427 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 15,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $285.42. About 600,793 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 583,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 655,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 919,534 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Acquire Seven Stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Videos Renew Debate Over Media Ownership; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR- DIVESTED STATIONS SALE ALSO INCLUDES ANOTHER ABOUT $100 MLN IN RETAINED WORKING CAPITAL THAT WILL CONVERT TO CASH OVER 90-120 DAYS POST CLOSE; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR IN PACTS TO SELL TV STATIONS; 04/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST CHAIRMAN DEFENDS ANCHORS’ SEGMENTS: NYT; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Rev $665.4M; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion, sources say [20:37 BST24 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 154,078 shares to 147,814 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 9,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,213 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 767,710 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Company Ltd Partnership invested in 74,532 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 1.00 million shares. American Intll Gru Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 43,118 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt owns 14,468 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of invested in 8,300 shares. Goodnow Investment Group, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 87 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Pdt Partners Limited Com owns 135,068 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na invested in 0.11% or 611,007 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 696,725 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser Inc invested 0.24% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.08% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 797,607 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.